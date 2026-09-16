Crevier underwent shoulder surgery over the offseason, but he might be ready for the start of training camp, according to Heather Engel of NHL.com on Wednesday.

Crevier had seven goals, 25 points, 63 PIM, 124 hits and 95 blocks in 78 regular-season appearances with the Blackhawks in 2025-26. The 25-year-old is likely to begin the campaign as a member of the third pairing if he's healthy. If Crevier ends up needing to miss time, then that could create an opportunity for Dennis Gilbert or Zach Metsa to dress in Buffalo's season opener.