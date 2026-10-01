Crevier signed a four-year, $16 million contract extension with the Sabres on Thursday.

After being shipped to Buffalo as a part of the deal that sent Bowen Byram to Chicago, Crevier secured his future by signing an extension with the Sabres before suiting up for a regular-season game. The 25-year-old blueliner had a breakout campaign in 2025-26, where he compiled seven goals, 25 points, 114 shots on net, 124 hits and 95 blocked shots across 78 regular-season outings. The young blueliner is projected to open the year on the team's second defensive pairing. If he can stay healthy after undergoing a shoulder procedure in the offseason, Crevier could be the next blueliner in Buffalo to benefit from the team's high-powered offense, making him worthy of being a fantasy stash in deep leagues.