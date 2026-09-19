Crevier (shoulder) played in the Sabres' scrimmage Saturday, per Rachel Lenzi of The Buffalo News.

Crevier underwent a shoulder procedure in the offseason and was questionable ahead of Sabres' training camp. However, his presence in the intra-squad scrimmage likely clears him for action ahead of the team's first set of preseason action. The 25-year-old blueliner had a breakout campaign during 2025-26, where he posted seven goals, 25 points, 114 shots on net, 124 hits and 95 blocked shots across 78 regular-season games. Crevier has a solid shot to make the Sabres' roster ahead of opening night, and will battle against the team's other depth right-shot defensemen, Zach Metsa and Radim Mrtka, for an everyday role. Crevier could have another productive two-way season in his first campaign since being traded away from Chicago.