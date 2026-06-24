Sabres' Louis Crevier: Traded to Buffalo in Byram deal

Crevier was traded Tuesday, alongside the fourth and 45th overall picks in 2026, to the Sabres from the Blackhawks in exchange for Bowen Byram and Jordan Greenway, freelance insider Frank Seravalli reports.

Crevier will be a defensive fixture for the Sabres, giving them added size and shutdown skills on the right side of the blue line. In 2025-26, he logged seven goals, 18 assists, 124 hits, 95 blocked shots, 114 shots on net and 63 PIM over 78 appearances in his first full-time campaign at the NHL level. The 25-year-old could find a little more offense with his new team, which is further along in the competitive cycle, especially if he holds onto a top-four role. Crevier's all-around production makes him a potential deep-league target in fantasy for 2026-27.