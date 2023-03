Rousek was recalled from AHL Rochester on Monday.

Rousek's return to the roster doesn't bode well for the availability of Jordan Greenway (upper body) or Vinnie Hinostroza (personal) against the Canadiens on Monday. In the minors this season, the 23-year-old winger has racked up 15 goals and 34 assists in 62 games and could be in line to make his NHL debut in the closing weeks of the 2022-23 campaign.