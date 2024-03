Rousek (face) is being evaluated after leaving Tuesday's practice, Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald reports.

Rousek appeared to suffer a cut to his face during Tuesday's session. The 24-year-old forward has two assists and four shots on goal in nine NHL outings this season. If he can't play Wednesday versus Ottawa, Jack Quinn (lower body) or Tyson Jost (undisclosed) might be options to replace Rousek in the lineup.