Rousek signed a two-year contract with the Sabres on Tuesday, per CapFriendly.

The first year of the deal is two-way, while the second year is one-way. Rousek took a step forward with 56 points in 70 regular-season games and another 12 points in 14 playoff outings for AHL Rochester last year, and he added two points in two contests with the Sabres. The winger could contend for a bottom-six job in training camp.