Rousek was reassigned to AHL Rochester on Tuesday.

Rousek will finish his 2023-24 campaign in the minors with the Americans, who have already secured their spot in the Calder Cup playoffs. With the Sabres this season, the 24-year-old winger failed to find the back of the net in 15 appearances while registering just two assists, four shots and five hits. Looking ahead to next season, Rousek will likely see more game action but fantasy players probably should still expect him to spend some time in the minors again.