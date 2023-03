Rousek was reassigned to AHL Rochester on Tuesday.

Rousek excelled in his NHL debut, racking up a goal and an assist in his NHL debut versus the Habs on Monday. The 23-year-old winger will make his way back to the minors for now but may not have played his last NHL game this season. In the meantime, Jordan Greenway (upper body) looks poised to retake his spot in the lineup.