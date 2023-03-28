Rousek picked up a goal and an assist in Monday's 4-3 shootout win over the Canadiens.

Rousek tied the game 1-1 with his first career goal, grabbing a rebound off the board and putting it in the back of the net. The 23-year-old rookie would add a second point with an assist on Riley Stillman's goal. It was quite a debut for Rousek, a sixth-round pick in 2019. He showed some promise this season with AHL Rochester, tallying 15 goals and 49 points in 62 games. Rousek's performance Monday may have earned him an extended look with Buffalo down the stretch.