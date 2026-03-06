Schenn and Logan Stanley were traded to the Sabres from the Jets on Thursday in exchange for Isak Rosen, Jacob Bryson, a second-round pick and a fourth-round pick, Murat Ates of The Athletic reports.

Schenn continues to rack up frequent flier miles -- this is the third time he's been traded in the last year, give or take a day. Schenn is a physical defenseman who can bring critical physicality in a third-pairing role, but he's not a lock to be in the lineup regularly for the Sabres, who may want to keep Michael Kesselring active more often. Schenn is good insurance for any injuries that could happen down the stretch, and his physical play will also be useful if Buffalo is able to get into the playoffs. He has just seven points with 139 hits and 54 blocked shots over 46 outings this season.