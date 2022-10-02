Subban was placed on waivers for the purpose of assignment to AHL Rochester, per Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News.
If he clears waivers, Subban will open the season third on Buffalo's goaltending depth chart behind Craig Anderson and Eric Comrie. Subban was 0-2-1 with a .871 save percentage in four appearances with the Sabres last season.
