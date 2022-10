Subban is expected to be sidelined for 3-4 weeks with a lower-body injury.

Subban likely would have been the netminder the Sabres would have turned to if Craig Anderson or Eric Comrie went down with an injury at some point during the first month of the season, but that obviously will no longer be the case due to this injury, making Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen the next man in line for a potential call-up.