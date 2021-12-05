Subban (lower body) left Saturday's game versus the Hurricanes. He was injured in the third period.

Subban allowed six goals on 25 shots in his Sabres debut, which was cut short midway through the final frame. With the injury, Subban is the third Sabres goalie that is dealing with injury or illness, joining Craig Anderson (upper body) and Dustin Tokarski (COVID-19 protocols). Aaron Dell replaced Subban in the game and would likely take over as the short-term No. 1 goalie if Subban's injury forces him to miss time.