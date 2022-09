Subban (upper body) was activated from injured reserve Thursday, per CapFriendly.

Subban was sidelined from mid-January through the end of last season, but he was deemed healthy enough to sign a two-way deal in July. The 28-year-old goalie isn't expected to begin the year with the Sabres, as Craig Anderson and Eric Comrie are expected to be the goalie duo at the NHL level. Subban will likely be exposed to waivers in hopes of him clearing and spending much of the year at AHL Rochester.