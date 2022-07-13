Subban (upper body) signed a one-year, two-way contract worth $850,000 with the Sabres on Tuesday.

Subban will likely have a chance to compete for the backup job behind Craig Anderson in 2022-23. Subban made only four appearances with the Sabres in 2021-22, giving up 17 goals on 132 shots. He had surgery in January, so it's unclear if the 28-year-old will be fully healthy at the start of training camp.