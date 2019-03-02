Sabres' Marco Scandella: Back in action
Scandella (lower body) will return to the lineup for Saturday's game against Toronto, Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald reports.
Scandella's return will bolster the Sabres' depth at defense, but it will likely go unnoticed in most fantasy circles, as he's only notched 10 points in 50 contests this campaign.
