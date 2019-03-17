Sabres' Marco Scandella: Back to work Sunday
Scandella (upper body) will be active for Sunday's game against the Blues.
A no-frills defenseman rounding out his ninth NHL season, Scandella has produced only four goals and seven assists over 56 games. The rapid emergence of 2018 first overall pick Rasmus Dahlin has been detrimental to Scandella's fantasy prospects, as he's only averaging 17:43 of ice time after clearing 23 minutes per game in 2017-18.
