Sabres' Marco Scandella: Big day for blocked shots
Scandella blocked five shots and added two PIM in a 3-1 win over the Red Wings on Saturday.
Scandella is a defense-first blueliner, although the five blocks mark a single-game season high for him. His goal in a 6-5 loss to the Hurricanes on Thursday gives him ten points in 45 games. He doesn't usually produce big numbers in most categories, although his 11 shots in the last four games show a slightly increased effort on offense.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...