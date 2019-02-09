Scandella blocked five shots and added two PIM in a 3-1 win over the Red Wings on Saturday.

Scandella is a defense-first blueliner, although the five blocks mark a single-game season high for him. His goal in a 6-5 loss to the Hurricanes on Thursday gives him ten points in 45 games. He doesn't usually produce big numbers in most categories, although his 11 shots in the last four games show a slightly increased effort on offense.