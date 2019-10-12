Sabres' Marco Scandella: Chips in with first goal
Scandella scored a goal on three shots and dished out a pair of hits in Friday's 3-2 shootout win over Florida.
Scandella joined a rush and deftly buried his first goal of the year to put the Sabres up 2-0 just over two minutes into the third period. The 29-year-old sees the majority of his ice time at even strength and isn't one to contribute a ton offensively, having averaged five goals over the last four seasons.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.