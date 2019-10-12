Scandella scored a goal on three shots and dished out a pair of hits in Friday's 3-2 shootout win over Florida.

Scandella joined a rush and deftly buried his first goal of the year to put the Sabres up 2-0 just over two minutes into the third period. The 29-year-old sees the majority of his ice time at even strength and isn't one to contribute a ton offensively, having averaged five goals over the last four seasons.