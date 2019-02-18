Sabres' Marco Scandella: Considered week-to-week
Scandella is week-to-week due an upper-body issue, the team announced Monday.
The news effectively rules Scandella out for the Sabres' next three outings. Fortunately for the Buffalo blue line, Casey Nelson (upper body) is back from his conditioning assignment and could return to the lineup soon. With just 10 points on the year, the 28-year-old Scandella's absence is unlikely to affect the majority of fantasy owners.
