Sabres' Marco Scandella: Contributing more offensively
Scandella has four points in his past 10 games.
Scandella isn't known for his offense, as evidenced by his nine points in 39 games. Nearly half his points have come in his last 10 contests, so don't expect him to be able to carry that level of production for an extended period of time.
