Sabres' Marco Scandella: Could return Saturday
Scandella (upper body) will be reevaluated Saturday and seems like a good bet to rejoin the lineup against the Capitals that same day, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.
Scandella has missed eight consecutive contests due to his upper-body issue. Fortunately, it appears as though his return is imminent. An update on his status will likely surface following his evaluation Saturday.
