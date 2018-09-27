Sabres' Marco Scandella: Dealing with injury

Scandella is considered day-to-day with a minor injury after missing practice Thursday, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Scandella is expected to slot into the top pairing for the Sabres this year alongside Rasmus Ristolainen. In his first season with Buffalo, the blueliner notched 22 points in 82 games, his third time hitting the 20-point mark -- something he should be capable of doing again in 2018-19.