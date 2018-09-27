Sabres' Marco Scandella: Dealing with injury
Scandella is considered day-to-day with a minor injury after missing practice Thursday, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.
Scandella is expected to slot into the top pairing for the Sabres this year alongside Rasmus Ristolainen. In his first season with Buffalo, the blueliner notched 22 points in 82 games, his third time hitting the 20-point mark -- something he should be capable of doing again in 2018-19.
More News
-
Sabres' Marco Scandella: Ends year with goal drought•
-
Sabres' Marco Scandella: Playing against Maple Leafs•
-
Sabres' Marco Scandella: Early exit due to injury Friday•
-
Sabres' Marco Scandella: Finds twine again in victory•
-
Sabres' Marco Scandella: Seals victory in waning moments of overtime•
-
Sabres' Marco Scandella: Heating up with fourth assist in six games•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...