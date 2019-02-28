Sabres' Marco Scandella: Dealing with undisclosed injury
Scandella is considered day-to-day due to an undisclosed injury, John Vogl of The Athletic reports.
It's unclear if Scandella's latest problem is related to the upper-body issue that kept him out for four games in late February. If the Montreal native is ruled out against Pittsburgh on Friday, Matt Hunwick figures to slot into the Sabres' third pairing.
