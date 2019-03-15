Sabres' Marco Scandella: Dealing with upper-body injury
Scandella (upper body) is considered day-to-day ahead of Saturday's matchup with the Hurricanes.
Scandella made the trip to Carolina for Saturday's contest, so there's a chance he won't be forced to miss any time due to his upper-body issue. Another update on his status should surface prior to puck drop against the Hurricanes.
More News
-
Sabres' Marco Scandella: Back in action•
-
Sabres' Marco Scandella: Effectively ruled out Friday•
-
Sabres' Marco Scandella: Sidelined by lower-body issue•
-
Sabres' Marco Scandella: Dealing with undisclosed injury•
-
Sabres' Marco Scandella: Good to go in Toronto•
-
Sabres' Marco Scandella: Lands on IR•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...