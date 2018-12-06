Sabres' Marco Scandella: Dealing with upper-body issue
Scandella's injury has been clarified as the upper body variety and he is listed as day-to-day on the team's injury report.
Scandella has been sidelined since Nov. 24 against the Red Wings due to the injury. Fortunately, his day-to-day designation suggests a return may not be too far down the road. Look for a return and Scandella's activation from injured reserve to precede his return to the lineup.
