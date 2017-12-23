Sabres' Marco Scandella: Doles out two helpers

Scandella posted two assists in Friday's 4-2 home win over the Flyers.

Both setups went to Jack Eichel with the net empty. Scandella can't buy a goal this season -- he's been blanked on 67 shots -- but he does have nine helpers, so not all is lost in the attacking zone for the defenseman skating in his first year with the Sabres.

