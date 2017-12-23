Sabres' Marco Scandella: Doles out two helpers
Scandella posted two assists in Friday's 4-2 home win over the Flyers.
Both setups went to Jack Eichel with the net empty. Scandella can't buy a goal this season -- he's been blanked on 67 shots -- but he does have nine helpers, so not all is lost in the attacking zone for the defenseman skating in his first year with the Sabres.
More News
-
Sabres' Marco Scandella: Heavy ice time in milestone appearance•
-
Sabres' Marco Scandella: Slapped with fine•
-
Sabres' Marco Scandella: Will dress Tuesday•
-
Sabres' Marco Scandella: Expected to play Tuesday•
-
Sabres' Marco Scandella: Sees 25:11 of ice time•
-
Sabres' Marco Scandella: Suiting up Thursday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...