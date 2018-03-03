Sabres' Marco Scandella: Early exit due to injury Friday

Scandella will not return after sustaining an injury upon getting tossed headfirst into the boards against the Panthers in Friday night's game, John Vogl of The Buffalo News reports.

Scandella was limited to 5:08 of ice time in this latest contest. Losing the two-way defenseman for any length of time could spell trouble for a Buffalo team that heavily relies on him for his special teams acumen. Consider him day-to-day ahead of Monday's home clash with the Maple Leafs.