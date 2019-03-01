Sabres' Marco Scandella: Effectively ruled out Friday
Scandella (lower body) remains day-to-day ahead of Friday's game against the Penguins, John Vogl of The Athletic reports.
This means Scandella has virtually no chance of suiting up against the Pens, though it doesn't seem like an injury that will keep on him on the shelf for much longer, either. Newcomer Brandon Montour -- a castoff from the Ducks -- has bolstered the blue-line corps for the Sabres, and that puts Scandella in position to return when he's 100 percent.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...