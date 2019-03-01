Scandella (lower body) remains day-to-day ahead of Friday's game against the Penguins, John Vogl of The Athletic reports.

This means Scandella has virtually no chance of suiting up against the Pens, though it doesn't seem like an injury that will keep on him on the shelf for much longer, either. Newcomer Brandon Montour -- a castoff from the Ducks -- has bolstered the blue-line corps for the Sabres, and that puts Scandella in position to return when he's 100 percent.