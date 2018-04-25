Sabres' Marco Scandella: Ends year with goal drought

Scandella finished the 2017-18 campaign mired in a 14-game goal drought.

During his slump, the defender not only added a mere three helpers, but was also a confounding minus-16. Still, the 27-year-old set a new career high for helpers (17) and ice time (23:19) in his first season with Buffalo. As the rebuild continues in the Queen City, the Montreal natives figures to be a key piece on the blue line, even if the team manages to win the 2018 NHL Draft Lottery -- perhaps better referred to as the Rasmus Dahlin lottery.