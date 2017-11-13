Sabres' Marco Scandella: Expected to play Tuesday

Scandella (illness) should play Tuesday against Pittsburgh after sitting out Monday's practice, the Olean Times Herald reports.

With Rasmus Ristolainen out of the lineup, Scandella has been Buffalo's top minutes eater, playing 23-27 minutes every night. He had a rough game against Florida on Friday with a minus-3 rating but bounced back the next night against Montreal with four shots on goal and three blocked shots. Despite his increased ice time, Scandella has just three assists in 17 games this season, further proof that his offensive production is limited by his skill. Scandella is averaging over 23 minutes per game this season but he's waiver wire fodder in most fantasy leagues.