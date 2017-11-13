Sabres' Marco Scandella: Expected to play Tuesday
Scandella (illness) should play Tuesday against Pittsburgh after sitting out Monday's practice, the Olean Times Herald reports.
With Rasmus Ristolainen out of the lineup, Scandella has been Buffalo's top minutes eater, playing 23-27 minutes every night. He had a rough game against Florida on Friday with a minus-3 rating but bounced back the next night against Montreal with four shots on goal and three blocked shots. Despite his increased ice time, Scandella has just three assists in 17 games this season, further proof that his offensive production is limited by his skill. Scandella is averaging over 23 minutes per game this season but he's waiver wire fodder in most fantasy leagues.
More News
-
Sabres' Marco Scandella: Sees 25:11 of ice time•
-
Sabres' Marco Scandella: Suiting up Thursday•
-
Sabres' Marco Scandella: Hits ice for practice•
-
Sabres' Marco Scandella: Sitting out weekend games•
-
Sabres' Marco Scandella: Sitting out Monday's game•
-
Sabres' Marco Scandella: Gearing up for training camp•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...