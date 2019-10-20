Scandella produced an assist and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Sharks.

The 29-year-old defenseman now has three points in nine games this season. Scandella has also added a plus-5 rating and 13 blocked shots. His career high in points is 23, set in 2014-15 with the Wild, so he's not likely to make a huge impact offensively, but he should have more than the 13 points he put up last year.