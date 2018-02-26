Sabres' Marco Scandella: Finds twine again in victory
Scandella scored a goal and recorded five shots on net in a 4-1 victory over the the Bruins on Sunday.
The veteran defenseman hasn't scored more than five goals in a season since 2014-15, yet he has three scores in the last five games. His shooting percentage came into Sunday as a career-low 2.8 percent, so it makes sense he's getting a little bit more luck, but it's still hard to justify plugging Scandella into the lineup with his lack of scoring history.
