Sabres' Marco Scandella: Game-time call

Scandella (lower body) will be a game-time decision for Wednesday's matchup with Philadelphia, John Vogl of The Athletic reports.

Scandella suffered a lower-body injury during Monday's win over the Penguins, and although it doesn't appear to be overly serious, it evidently could cost him at least one game. The 28-year-old blueliner's status for Wednesday evening's contest should be confirmed once his team takes the ice for pregame warmups.