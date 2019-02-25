Sabres' Marco Scandella: Good to go in Toronto
Scandella (upper body) is playing Monday versus the Maple Leafs.
Scandella will make his return following a four-game absence due to an upper-body injury. The Sabres' blueliner has four goals and 10 points in 48 games this season and will return to his usual spot on the right side of Buffalo's third defensive pairing.
