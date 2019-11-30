Scandella notched two assists in Friday's 6-4 win over the Maple Leafs.

The veteran blueliner hadn't found the scoresheet in seven games since recovering from a lower-body injury, but Scandella was in the right place at the right time to record his first multi-point game of the year. He's never scored more than 23 points in a season, and with two goals and six points through 19 contests, Scandella doesn't seem like much of a threat to shatter his career high.