Sabres' Marco Scandella: Grabs two helpers in win
Scandella notched two assists in Friday's 6-4 win over the Maple Leafs.
The veteran blueliner hadn't found the scoresheet in seven games since recovering from a lower-body injury, but Scandella was in the right place at the right time to record his first multi-point game of the year. He's never scored more than 23 points in a season, and with two goals and six points through 19 contests, Scandella doesn't seem like much of a threat to shatter his career high.
