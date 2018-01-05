Sabres' Marco Scandella: Heating up with fourth assist in six games
Scandella recorded an assist when a rebound from his point shot was scored by Evander Kane against Minnesota on Thursday.
Scandella's 11th helper of the season puts him just five shy of his career-high 16. He's been a big piece of Buffalo's blue line this season and gets lots of ice time, averaging close to 24 minutes per game. However, his offensive upside is still rather limited, and Buffalo's offense is the league's worst.
More News
-
Sabres' Marco Scandella: Doles out two helpers•
-
Sabres' Marco Scandella: Heavy ice time in milestone appearance•
-
Sabres' Marco Scandella: Slapped with fine•
-
Sabres' Marco Scandella: Will dress Tuesday•
-
Sabres' Marco Scandella: Expected to play Tuesday•
-
Sabres' Marco Scandella: Sees 25:11 of ice time•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...