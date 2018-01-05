Sabres' Marco Scandella: Heating up with fourth assist in six games

Scandella recorded an assist when a rebound from his point shot was scored by Evander Kane against Minnesota on Thursday.

Scandella's 11th helper of the season puts him just five shy of his career-high 16. He's been a big piece of Buffalo's blue line this season and gets lots of ice time, averaging close to 24 minutes per game. However, his offensive upside is still rather limited, and Buffalo's offense is the league's worst.