Sabres' Marco Scandella: Heavy ice time in milestone appearance

Scandella played out his 400th career game Saturday, skating for an eye-popping 26:52 of ice time (3:48 on the power play, 4:42 shorthanded) in a 5-1 road loss to the Penguins.

The Sabres had the misfortune of losing defenseman Nathan Beaulieu to an undisclosed injury in this latest contest, which at least partially contributed to Scandella's impressive amount of rink run. Still, he's not a viable fantasy option with five helpers representing his entire point total through 27 games.