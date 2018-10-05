Sabres' Marco Scandella: Held without a point in loss

Scandella recorded five shots on goal in Thursday's 4-0 loss to the Bruins.

Not known for his offensive ability, Scandella was able to dress for this contest despite having been sidelined with an undisclosed injury leading up to it. Tallying five shots on goal, he led his team in that category which isn't necessarily a good thing. Now presumed healthy, the native of Montreal, Quebec, Canada is only relevant in deeper fantasy leagues.