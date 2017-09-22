Sabres' Marco Scandella: Hits ice for practice

Scandella (hip) returned to practice Friday, The Buffalo News reports.

The Swords are easing their newcomer defenseman into hockey action following his surgical hip procedure performed over the summer. While he may be a new face to the Sabres, Scandella finds himself entering the eighth year of his NHL career. Eighty-nine points in 373 contests with the Wild doesn't inspire confidence in fantasy owners, but he's a decent shot blocker who can handle minutes in the low 20s.