Sabres' Marco Scandella: Hits ice for practice
Scandella (hip) returned to practice Friday, The Buffalo News reports.
The Swords are easing their newcomer defenseman into hockey action following his surgical hip procedure performed over the summer. While he may be a new face to the Sabres, Scandella finds himself entering the eighth year of his NHL career. Eighty-nine points in 373 contests with the Wild doesn't inspire confidence in fantasy owners, but he's a decent shot blocker who can handle minutes in the low 20s.
More News
-
Sabres' Marco Scandella: Sitting out weekend games•
-
Sabres' Marco Scandella: Sitting out Monday's game•
-
Sabres' Marco Scandella: Gearing up for training camp•
-
Sabres' Marco Scandella: Heading to Western New York•
-
Wild's Marco Scandella: Left exposed for expansion draft•
-
Wild's Marco Scandella: Undergoes successful hip surgery•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...