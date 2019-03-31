Sabres' Marco Scandella: Hurt blocking shot
Scandella didn't come out for the third period of Saturday's game against the Islanders, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio reports.
Scandella blocked a shot in the second period with his foot, which has apparently forced him out of the contest. With the Sabres going right back to work Sunday against Columbus, there's a good chance Scandella will have to sit out at least one additional contest.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...