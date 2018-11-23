Sabres' Marco Scandella: In lineup Friday
Scandella (lower body) will suit up for Friday's clash with Montreal.
Scandella will be back in action following a brief one-game stint on the sidelines due to his lower-body issue. The defenseman is currently bogged down in a five-game pointless streak during which he has tallied six shots, six blocks and four hits. Casey Nelson will get bumped from the lineup and relegated to the press box.
