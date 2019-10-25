Sabres' Marco Scandella: Injured Thursday
Coach Ralph Krueger said following Thursday's loss to the Rangers that Scandella is day-to-day with a lower-body injury, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.
Scandella suffered the injury in the second period of the game, and despite appearing on the bench for the third, didn't play a shift stating his leg "didn't feel right." The Sabres take on the Red Wings on Friday, so Scandella's status is unclear at this point. If the 29-year-old can't go, John Gilmour will draw into the lineup.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.