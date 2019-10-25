Coach Ralph Krueger said following Thursday's loss to the Rangers that Scandella is day-to-day with a lower-body injury, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Scandella suffered the injury in the second period of the game, and despite appearing on the bench for the third, didn't play a shift stating his leg "didn't feel right." The Sabres take on the Red Wings on Friday, so Scandella's status is unclear at this point. If the 29-year-old can't go, John Gilmour will draw into the lineup.