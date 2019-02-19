Sabres' Marco Scandella: Lands on IR
Scandella (upper body) is listed on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.
Scandella is considered week-to-week with an upper-body injury, so this move was expected. Another update on the 28-year-old blueliner's status should be released once he's cleared to return to practice with his teammates.
