Sabres' Marco Scandella: Leaves Monday's game
Scandella (undisclosed) will not return to Monday's game in Pittsburgh.
Scandella must have been injured during the second period but the severity of the injury is still unknown. The 28-year-old blueliner has a goal and four assists in 20 games this season.
