Sabres' Marco Scandella: Looks ready for new season

Scandella (undisclosed) is assumed to be healthy after practicing Sunday.

Scandella crafted 22 points (five goals, 17 assists) over 82 games last season, his first with the Swords. That was one of his better campaigns within the attacking zone, but the defenseman struggled to a minus-15 rating. The addition of 2018 first overall pick Rasmus Dahlin -- who's on the second pair -- should indirectly take pressure off him, though.