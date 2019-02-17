Scandella (undisclosed) won't play in Sunday's game versus the Devils, Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald reports.

Although he's not on the team's road trip at the moment, he may still join them later in the week. However, Casey Nelson (upper body) is nearing a return from injured reserve, so Scandella may be placed on IR to make room, which would put him out until at least Saturday.

