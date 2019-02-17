Sabres' Marco Scandella: Not on road trip
Scandella (undisclosed) won't play in Sunday's game versus the Devils, Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald reports.
Although he's not on the team's road trip at the moment, he may still join them later in the week. However, Casey Nelson (upper body) is nearing a return from injured reserve, so Scandella may be placed on IR to make room, which would put him out until at least Saturday.
More News
-
Sabres' Marco Scandella: Big day for blocked shots•
-
Sabres' Marco Scandella: Contributing more offensively•
-
Sabres' Marco Scandella: Rare big game for crease clearer•
-
Sabres' Marco Scandella: Removed from IR•
-
Sabres' Marco Scandella: Could return Saturday•
-
Sabres' Marco Scandella: Nearing a return•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...