Sabres' Marco Scandella: Playing against Maple Leafs

Scandella (undisclosed) will play Monday against the Maple Leafs.

Scandella went into the boards head first in Buffalo's last game, limiting him to 5:08 of ice time. However, apparently the tumble had no lingering affects. That's good for the Sabres, as the 28-year-old has averaged 23:33 per game.

