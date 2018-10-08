Sabres' Marco Scandella: PP time going elsewhere
Scandella, who was the team's quarterback on the second power-play unit last season, is seeing almost no power-play time early in the campaign due to the insertion of Rasmus Dahlin in the lineup, Travis Yost of The Buffalo News reports.
Scandella is seeing first-pair minutes and even strength with Rasmus Ristolainen, but it's Risto and Dahlin that are seeing almost all the power-play minutes with the Sabres using a four-forward attack on the man advantage. Scandella has no points so far and only 12 seconds of total power play time through two games, so scoring could be kept in check for a guy who, as Yost puts it, will play in a role more suited to his skill set unless one of the Rasmuses gets hurt.
More News
-
Sabres' Marco Scandella: Held without point in loss•
-
Sabres' Marco Scandella: Looks ready for new season•
-
Sabres' Marco Scandella: Dealing with injury•
-
Sabres' Marco Scandella: Ends year with goal drought•
-
Sabres' Marco Scandella: Playing against Maple Leafs•
-
Sabres' Marco Scandella: Early exit due to injury Friday•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...