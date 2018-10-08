Sabres' Marco Scandella: PP time going elsewhere

Scandella, who was the team's quarterback on the second power-play unit last season, is seeing almost no power-play time early in the campaign due to the insertion of Rasmus Dahlin in the lineup, Travis Yost of The Buffalo News reports.

Scandella is seeing first-pair minutes and even strength with Rasmus Ristolainen, but it's Risto and Dahlin that are seeing almost all the power-play minutes with the Sabres using a four-forward attack on the man advantage. Scandella has no points so far and only 12 seconds of total power play time through two games, so scoring could be kept in check for a guy who, as Yost puts it, will play in a role more suited to his skill set unless one of the Rasmuses gets hurt.